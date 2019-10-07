UrduPoint.com
Two Minor Among Three Killed In Separate Incidents In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:54 PM

Two minor among three killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

Three persons including two children were killed in separate incidents here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:Three persons including two children were killed in separate incidents here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Husnain (10) along with his friend Shan Ali (9) was trying to climb on a moving tractor trolley when it overturned near 187 KachaJhumra.

Consequently, both minors sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.The bodies were handed over to police.

In another incidence, some known armed men shot dead Arsala Masood (27) near dry port railway crossing.

