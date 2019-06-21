Two minor boys killed in firing in Quetta

Two minor boys were killed by unknown armed assailants at Chabidar area of Dera Bugti district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Two minor boys were killed by unknown armed assailants at Chabidar area of Dera Bugti district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, unidentified armed assailants entered the house of Ali Muhammad and opened fire at his two children namely Hafeezullah and Abdullah and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies force team reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where their bodies were handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities.

Levies force cordoned off the entire area and have started search to trace out murderers.