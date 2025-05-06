Two Minor Boys Rescued From Tube-well’s Pool
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Two minor boys were rescued from a tube-well’s pool who earlier were drowned in it in Bhedwan Chowk area
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Two minor boys were rescued from a tube-well’s pool who earlier were drowned in it in Bhedwan Chowk area.
The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said here that two children were playing alongside a tube-well’s pool and suddenly, they fell into it.
The local people immediately retrieved the children from the water pond. The rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service Department reached the scene and provided the children with medical first-aid.
Later, the children were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. They were identified as five-year-old Azlan and two-year-old Usman. Both were residents of Umer Colony. Their condition was told to be out of danger.
