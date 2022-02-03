Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Two minor brothers were killed and one injured when fire erupted in tents of nomads near Qureshi Mor here on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources, fire started in makeshift tents of nomads near Muzamil Market, Qureshi Mor.

Two minor brothers, Niaz Gul and Juma Gul received burned injuries and later succumbed.

Their brother, Saleh Muhammad also sustained burn injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, Rescue workers rushed to the spot and doused the fire with help of locals.