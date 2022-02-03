UrduPoint.com

Two Minor Brothers Killed In Fire, Another Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured

Two minor brothers were killed and one injured when fire erupted in tents of nomads near Qureshi Mor here on Thursday

D I KHAN, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Two minor brothers were killed and one injured when fire erupted in tents of nomads near Qureshi Mor here on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources, fire started in makeshift tents of nomads near Muzamil Market, Qureshi Mor.

Two minor brothers, Niaz Gul and Juma Gul received burned injuries and later succumbed.

Their brother, Saleh Muhammad also sustained burn injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, Rescue workers rushed to the spot and doused the fire with help of locals.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Market

Recent Stories

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for youth development

2 minutes ago
 Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground P ..

Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project completed in Mardan

2 minutes ago
 Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work ..

Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work in Latin America - President

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beij ..

Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beijing Olympics

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling ..

Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling Ukraine Invasion 'Imminent'

6 minutes ago
 PPP and PTI joint candidate wins ACB vice chairman ..

PPP and PTI joint candidate wins ACB vice chairman seat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>