Two Minor Brothers Killed In Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 06:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Two minor brothers were killed while their sister was injured in a house fire at Barkat Chowk, Peco Road, Multan Chungi, here on Friday.

Police said that the children were present in a room when a fire erupted there.

As a result, the kids received burn injuries. Two of them -- Usman (4), and Nouman (3), sons of Hassan, died on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured child Alishah (6) daughter of Hassan. to Mayo Hospital.

