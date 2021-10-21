Two Minor Brothers Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:23 PM
Two minor brothers were killed while their mother suffered injuries in bus-motorbike collision near Chenab club chowk on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Two minor brothers were killed while their mother suffered injuries in bus-motorbike collision near Chenab club chowk on Thursday.
Rescue-1122 said that Ashraf along with his wife Khalida and two sons Asadullah (8) and Abdullah (10),was travelling on motorcycle when a speeding bus hit them at Chenab club chowk.
As a result,minors were killed on the spot while their mother sustained injuries. She was rushed to DHQ hospital.