Two minor brothers killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Two minor brothers were killed while their mother suffered injuries in bus-motorbike collision near Chenab club chowk on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that Ashraf along with his wife Khalida and two sons Asadullah (8) and Abdullah (10),was travelling on motorcycle when a speeding bus hit them at Chenab club chowk.

As a result,minors were killed on the spot while their mother sustained injuries. She was rushed to DHQ hospital.