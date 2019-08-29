UrduPoint.com
Two Minor Children Dead Bodies Found In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:31 PM

Two minor children dead bodies found in Hyderabad

Police found two minor children dead bodies while their mother in serious injuries condition in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station near railway godowns during late night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Police found two minor children dead bodies while their mother in serious injuries condition in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station near railway godowns during late night.

The mother of children was suffered in critical condition with throat cut by some sharp instrument.

The both minor children are said to be between five to ten years and their injured mother was shifted to Peoples Medical University Hospital.

According to the Doctor the throat of woman was cut and condition was very serious, however their identification was not ascertained.

Police said that father -in -law of woman has taken into custody and start further investigation.

