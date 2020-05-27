UrduPoint.com
Two Minor Children Killed In Road Mishap In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

Two minor children killed in road mishap in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Two minor children were killed in a road accident at Wan Bhachhran police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that two minor children including Hashim (4) and Areeb (6) s/o Wajid Hussain resident of Samerwala Tehsil Wan Bhachhran were playing along road side near the village when a recklessly driven car (C-245) coming from Mianwali hit to death both the children Hashim and Areeb and fled away from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after necessary legal formalities.

On the report of deceased's father Wajid Hussain police have registered case against unknown car driver and started investigation.

