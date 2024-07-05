Two Minor Girls Among 3 Killed In Rain-related Incidents
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Three persons including two minor girls were killed and four others injured in different rain-related incidents, here on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122 officials, the roof of a dilapidated home in Jinnah Colony, Narrwala Road, caved in due to rain. As a result, 9-month-old baby girl, Madiha Fatima, daughter of Shahzad, was killed under the debris. The body was recovered and handed over to the family later on.
In the second incident, a wall of a home collapsed due to rain in Sitara Park City, Jaranwala Road. Consequently, three-year-old girl Swera, daughter of Imran, died on-the-spot. Iqra (29), wife of Imran, suffered injuries in the incident.
A rescue team shifted the injured to hospital and handed over the body of the minor to the family.
A shopkeeper was electrocuted in Madanpura Chowk, Narwala Road. Ayub (40) touched the shutter of his shop to open locks, but he suffered fatal electric shock and died instantly. The deceased was a resident of Street No. 21, Razaabad.
In another mishap, the roof of a home in Street No. 1, Mohalla Haiderabad, Kashmir Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad collapsed in rain. Three children -- Marya (10), Eman Fatima (13) and Talha (17) were injured in the incident. They were rushed to the General Hospital.
