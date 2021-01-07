Two minor girls burnt to death after house set on fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Two minor girls aged between two to three years were burnt to death after five people set their house on fire at Basti Kot Lashari near Chowk Karam Dad Qureshi, suburban part of the district on Thursday morning.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab took report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan while taking notice into the incident.

Rescuers reported that five unidentified people stormed the house over old enmity and set it ablaze, leaving the two minor girls named Urwa, 2 and Uswa, 3 receiving serious burn injuries. They were shifted to DHQ hospital by rescuers where they succumbed to injuries.

DPO Hassan Iqbal reached at location of the house to hold action.

Abdul Hamid, father of deceased girls nominated his in-laws for assaulting his home. Police had arrested two of the persons nominated in FIR with starting raids to capture of the accused, it was said.