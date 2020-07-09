UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Minor Girls Died In Brundo Khur Stream

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Two minor girls died in Brundo Khur stream

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two minor girls Thursday died while playing in the water at Brundo Khur stream Torhghar when their mother was busy in refilling water.

According to the police, two minor girls 4 years old Shakeela and 6 years old Kainat went to stream Brundo Khur with their mother in the area of Kharak Torghar district.

The girls while playing in shallow water entered in the deep part of the stream and drowned, the ill-fated mother and other women were attempted to rescue the minor girls but failed.

The funeral prayer of the minor girls was offered in their native village where a large number of people were present.

Related Topics

Police Water Died Women Prayer

Recent Stories

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 minute ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

3 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.