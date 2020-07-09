Two minor girls died in Brundo Khur stream

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two minor girls Thursday died while playing in the water at Brundo Khur stream Torhghar when their mother was busy in refilling water.

According to the police, two minor girls 4 years old Shakeela and 6 years old Kainat went to stream Brundo Khur with their mother in the area of Kharak Torghar district.

The girls while playing in shallow water entered in the deep part of the stream and drowned, the ill-fated mother and other women were attempted to rescue the minor girls but failed.

The funeral prayer of the minor girls was offered in their native village where a large number of people were present.