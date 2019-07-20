Two minor girls drown

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Two minor girls drowned in lake at Jamdheri area Maidan tehsil here on Saturday, the local police informed.

Muskan, 7 daughter of Ershad resident of Katlang Mardan and Soman 5, daughter of Maroof Khan died while swimming in Kumbar deep lake.Muskan had come to her relative house along with mother from Katlang.

The girls were later buried in their ancestral graveyard.