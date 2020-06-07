Two minor girls drown in fish farm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Two minor girls were drown in a fish farm at Sikandarabad near Shujabad after they slipped and fell into it all of a sudden on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Samreen (8) d/o Ramazan and Robina (7) d/o Dilawar were passing from a fish farm when suddenly they slipped and fell down into it.

Repentantly, the girls were drowned, the sources said and added that on being informed rescue team reached the spot and fished out bodies from the farm.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs, the sources concluded.