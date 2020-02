Two minor girls drowned in canal

Two minor girls drowned in a canal near their home at Mauza Kot Tahir, a suburban area of Jampur city on Tuesda

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Two minor girls drowned in a canal near their home at Mauza Kot Tahir, a suburban area of Jampur city on Tuesday.

Four years old Nabila, and Momina (2) hailing from Chandia family, somehow slipped into a canal near their home while playing near the canal bank and drowned, SHO Sadar Jampur Zubair Khan Buzdar said.

Bodies of the girls have been taken out of the canal, the police official added.