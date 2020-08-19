Two minor girls drowned in water pool

Two minor girls drowned while playing in a water pool near their home at Tehsil Kabal, on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Two minor girls drowned while playing in a water pool near their home at Tehsil Kabal, on Wednesday.

According to police two girls identified as Farzana 8, and Azra 6 drowned into a water pool while playing at Mehak area of Tehsil Kabal.

he family members and locals retrieved both the bodies, however both were died.

Later the funeral prayers were held and both the girls were buried with teary eyes.