UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Minor Girls Drowned In Water Pool

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:49 PM

Two minor girls drowned in water pool

Two minor girls drowned while playing in a water pool near their home at Tehsil Kabal, on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Two minor girls drowned while playing in a water pool near their home at Tehsil Kabal, on Wednesday.

According to police two girls identified as Farzana 8, and Azra 6 drowned into a water pool while playing at Mehak area of Tehsil Kabal.

he family members and locals retrieved both the bodies, however both were died.

Later the funeral prayers were held and both the girls were buried with teary eyes.

Related Topics

Police Water Died Family

Recent Stories

Tariq Amin successfully defends M.Phil thesis

1 minute ago

Changing of the guard as ex-Tour champions Froome ..

1 minute ago

India planned false flag operation against Pakista ..

1 minute ago

D.I.Khan Wildlife get chicks hatching Ostrich eggs ..

1 minute ago

Average Age of People With COVID-19 in Italy Goes ..

5 minutes ago

KP PA to meet on Aug 25

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.