Two minor girls drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Two minor girls downed in a canal in a nearby village on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Merab,3, and Zainab,5, daughters of Tariq Ali, resident of Chak No 124-RB were searching for their brother when they fell into a canal and drowned near Chak Jhumra.

Rescue teams fished out the bodies and handed them over to parents.

Eyewitnesses said, both the girls were searching for their brotherwhen one of them fell into the canal while the other one was tryingto rescue her sister when she also drowned.