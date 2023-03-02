UrduPoint.com

Two Minor Girls Drowns In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Two minor girls drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Two minor girls downed in a canal in a nearby village on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Merab,3, and Zainab,5, daughters of Tariq Ali, resident of Chak No 124-RB were searching for their brother when they fell into a canal and drowned near Chak Jhumra.

Rescue teams fished out the bodies and handed them over to parents.

Eyewitnesses said, both the girls were searching for their brotherwhen one of them fell into the canal while the other one was tryingto rescue her sister when she also drowned.

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formu ..

Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formula 1 races

7 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Gree ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

37 minutes ago
 NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of futu ..

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emer ..

52 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.