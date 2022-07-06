UrduPoint.com

Two Minor Kids Die After Truck Ran Over Them

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :At least two minor kids were crushed to death while two others including father sustained injuries due to collision between truck and motorcycle near Chah Jammu Wala chowk Shah Abbas here.

According to Rescue officials, a citizen namely Muhammad Kashif s/o Muhammad Naseem was going somewhere along with his kids riding on motorcycle, a speedy truck hit them near Chah Jammu Wala chowk Shah Abbas .

As a result, 4 years old Rabi and Noor Fatima daughter of Muhammad Kashif died on the spot while Kashif and one child sustained minor injuries.

