Two minor kids drown into water pond

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Two minor kids drowned into water pond at Ehsanpur, a suburban area of tehsil Kot Addu.

According to details, two minor kids namely Luqman and Kamran were playing yesterday evening near their home when suddenly fell down into the pool.

The parents and local people tried their level best to search the missing kids whole night but they found the bodies of the kids floating into the pond.

The ages of the kids were five to seven years old. The Ehsanpur police reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.