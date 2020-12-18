UrduPoint.com
Two Minor Kids Handed Over To Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar handed over two minor children to their mother after recovering them from the custody of their father.

One Nabila, a resident of Gulfishan Colony, had filed a petition in the court stating that her husband, Babar Ali, expelled her out of his house over a domestic issue.

She said her husband had deprived her of her two minor children – Nauman (4) and Marryam (3).

The judge, after hearing the arguments, directed Kotwali police to recover the children. The police presented the children in the court and the judge disposed of the petition after handing over the children to their mother.

