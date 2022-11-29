Two minor siblings drown in stagnant floodwater

A boy and his and sister drowned in the stagnant floodwater at Ranipur in District Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A boy and his and sister drowned in the stagnant floodwater at Ranipur in District Khairpur.

According to police on Tuesday, 10-year old Azad and seven year old Sawaira drowned in the stagnant floodwater at Sallari Muhalla of Ranipur.

Ghulam Hussain Solangi, father of the deceased children, demanded registration of FIR against the district administration, including focal person (rain emergency) appointed by Sindh CM, as well as the Municipal officials.

He said that his children lost their lives due to the negligence of the authorities concerned, who failed to drain out water from their area even after passage of three months.