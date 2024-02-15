Two Minor Sisters Burn To Death As Hut Catches Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two minor sisters burn to death while another girl sustained injuries as hut of wood caught fire in Basti Goram Pitafi chowk on Thursday.
According to Rescue officials, three minor girls including two sisters were present into their house when suddenly fire erupted in hut made with wood near Basti Goram Pitafi chowk Mondka road.
As a result, seven years old Hijab d/o Ansar and 8 Nayyab d/o Ansar burn alive while 8 Dua Fatima d/o Abid sustained serious burn injuries as 84 percent body burnt.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured girl to district headquarters hospital after providing first aid.
