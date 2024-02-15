Open Menu

Two Minor Sisters Burn To Death As Hut Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fire

Two minor sisters burn to death while another girl sustained injuries as hut of wood caught fire in Basti Goram Pitafi chowk on Thursda

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two minor sisters burn to death while another girl sustained injuries as hut of wood caught fire in Basti Goram Pitafi chowk on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, three minor girls including two sisters were present into their house when suddenly fire erupted in hut made with wood near Basti Goram Pitafi chowk Mondka road.

As a result, seven years old Hijab d/o Ansar and 8 Nayyab d/o Ansar burn alive while 8 Dua Fatima d/o Abid sustained serious burn injuries as 84 percent body burnt.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured girl to district headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import ..

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

15 seconds ago
 DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Pol ..

DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign

17 seconds ago
 KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

18 seconds ago
 Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark ..

Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024

20 seconds ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

22 seconds ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Ind ..

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan

8 minutes ago
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders ..

May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties

7 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointmen ..

Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD

6 minutes ago
 Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo miss ..

Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission

7 minutes ago
 LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

7 minutes ago
 PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell m ..

PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting

14 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test ..

Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan