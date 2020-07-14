Two minor sisters died after drowning in canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Two minor sisters died after allegedly drowning into a canal, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, two minor sisters namely Aleeza (10), Khadeeja (8) and their brother Waleed Tariq were bathing in canal, near Basti Kahal, situated in limits of Mir Hazar Police station.

All of a sudden, all the three kids drowned. The two sister Aleeza and Khadeeja died. However, local people managed to recover Waleed Tariq safe and sound. The local people also traced dead bodies of the both sisters, stated police sources. Mir Hazar police was investigating the incident.