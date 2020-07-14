UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Minor Sisters Died After Drowning In Canal

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Two minor sisters died after drowning in canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Two minor sisters died after allegedly drowning into a canal, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, two minor sisters namely Aleeza (10), Khadeeja (8) and their brother Waleed Tariq were bathing in canal, near Basti Kahal, situated in limits of Mir Hazar Police station.

All of a sudden, all the three kids drowned. The two sister Aleeza and Khadeeja died. However, local people managed to recover Waleed Tariq safe and sound. The local people also traced dead bodies of the both sisters, stated police sources. Mir Hazar police was investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died All

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands portfolio of zero-waste solutions ..

21 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

35 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

35 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

36 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.