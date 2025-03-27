Two minor sisters killed in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Two girls were hit to death by a speeding dumper near Pul 111, situated in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police Station.

Police said that Iram (9), daughter of Abdul Sattar of Chak 51-SB and her sister, Kiran (7) were traveling on motorcycle with their father when the dumper hit them. Both died on the spot. Further investigation was under way