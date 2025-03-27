Two Minor Sisters Killed In Accident
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Two girls were hit to death by a speeding dumper near Pul 111, situated in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police Station.
Police said that Iram (9), daughter of Abdul Sattar of Chak 51-SB and her sister, Kiran (7) were traveling on motorcycle with their father when the dumper hit them. Both died on the spot. Further investigation was under way
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two minor sisters killed in accident5 minutes ago
-
18 prisoners released5 minutes ago
-
Strict load limits enforced5 minutes ago
-
‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ inaugurated at police khidmat markaz5 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers continues5 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid5 minutes ago
-
500 Rescue-1122 staffers to perform duties on Eid15 minutes ago
-
Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun retires15 minutes ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheating, ensures transparency in Jhang centers15 minutes ago
-
Traders calls for enhanced security of markets during Eid shopping15 minutes ago
-
Minister reaffirms commitment to patient care during LGH visit15 minutes ago
-
MD WASA felicitates Hanif Abbasi on assuming office15 minutes ago