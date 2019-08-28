Two minors among four electrocuted 28 August 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -:Four persons including two minor children were electrocuted in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police said Wednesday that 11-year-old Maheen daughter of Yousuf, resident of Chak No.452-GB received severe electric shock while switching on the fan and died on the spot.

In another incident, Muhammad Yasir son of Allah Ditta resident of Chak No.74-JB was busy in boring at Chak No.67-JB Sadhar when an iron rod touched the live electricity wire. Consequently, Yasir received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot while his coworker Muhammad Qaisar son of Muhammad Ameer was shifted to hospital after receiving burn injuries.

In third incident, two electricians were busy to remove faults from an electricity transformer near Chak No.170 Dabbanwala Jhang-Faisalabad Road where they accidentally touched the nude electricity wires and received severe electric shocks. As a result, one electrician Muhammad Waseem (28) son of Lateef died on the spot while other electrician Waseem son of Asghar (24) was shifted to Jhang Hospital.

In fourth incident, 4-year-old Ali Raza s/o Afzal,resident of Bhowana was electrocuted to death while switching on the water pump.