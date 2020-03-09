UrduPoint.com
Two Minors Buried Under Roof Collapse In Lower Dir

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Two minors buried under roof collapse in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two minors lost their lives while another two sustained serious injuries as roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Lower Dir on wee hours of Monday.

Rescue workers rushed towards the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channels reported.

Police said roof of the house collapsed because the house was already in a dilapidated condition which caved in after recent rains.

