Two minors buried under roof collapse in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two minors lost their lives while another two sustained serious injuries as roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Lower Dir on wee hours of Monday.

Rescue workers rushed towards the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channels reported.

Police said roof of the house collapsed because the house was already in a dilapidated condition which caved in after recent rains.