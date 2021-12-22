Two minors burnt alive

Two children were burnt to death while another sustained burn injuries in a house fire here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Two children were burnt to death while another sustained burn injuries in a house fire here on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Nonarian Chowk, Nawan Kot area where fire broke out at a room of a house.

As a result of which, Ubaidullah (4), Safa (5) and one-year-old Zahra sustained serious burn injuries.

A team of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the children to hospital where Ubaidullah and Zahra were pronounced dead bydoctors.

The rescuers controlled the fire after hectic efforts.