Two minors crushed to death in okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two minors were crushed to death under the wheels of trailer in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, Arslan (10) and Sharjeel (7) were playing in Chak 40/3R when a recklessly driven trailer ran over them after crashing into a wall. Both the boys died on the spot.

Police have impounded the trailer while its driver fled the scene.

Police are investigating.