PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Two minors were crushed to death by a speedy van near Chak 149-EB here on Friday.

According to the report, an over speeding van carrying chickens hit 8 years old Sama Bibi and her 5 years old brother Hasnain who were killed on the spot. The driver of the van managed to escape from the scene. The people reached the spot and took the van into custody.