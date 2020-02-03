Two minors dead, eight injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two minors died and eight others were injured when roof of a house collapsed due to blast caused by gas leakage on early Monday morning.

Rescue officials said due to leakage, gas accumulated in room of a house located in Police Line Colony in Quetta which resulted in blast and killed two children on the spot.

Soon after the blast, Rescue, fire brigade, and police rushed to the site to rescue victims.

Rescue teams doused the flames and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the injured were said to be in a critical condition, a private news channel reported.