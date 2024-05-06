Two Minors Die After Falling Into Open Sewer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Two minors lost their lives after falling into open drain near basti Nizamabad here, rescuer said.
The victims identified as eight years old Husnain and 12 years old Fahd suddenly slipped into the open sewer while passing along it.
Rescue team holding quick response pulled out the children and shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition. However, both of the children died soon after reaching out the health care center.
Locals said the open drainage persisted in the area for the long time with the sewage water from the nearby locations used to pour in the manhole constantly on daily basis.
They said the matter was already in notice of the authority but nothing came out as positive to address the issue.
