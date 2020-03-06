Two minors die in roof collapse incident in Okara

As many as two minors were killed and other family were got serious injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as two minors were killed and other family were got serious injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Okara.

As per details, Rescue sources said two minors were lost their lives as roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Okara.

Police and rescue staff reached at the location and commenced an operation.

On the other hand, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert in a wake of possible flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) nullahs, private news channels reported.