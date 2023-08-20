Two minors die, three family members fell unconscious due to toxic spray

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Two kids were died while three other family members including parents fell unconscious as poisonous anti-mosquito spray spread in the room.

According to details, Muhammad Kashif resident of F-block Vehari, sprayed anti-mosquito spray in the room at night and went to sleep with his wife and children after running air conditioner and locking the doors.

The entire family went unconscious due to toxic spray spread in the room in which two innocent children 3 years old Hiba Kashif and Muhammad Jan lost their lives while Kashif his wife and a child Muhammad Ali were taken to Nishtar hospital Multan due to critical condition where the condition of the child is said to be critical.