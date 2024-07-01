Two minors drown in water tank is Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A boy and girl were drowned and killed in the water tank of the house in Orangi Town area of Karachi on Monday, a private news channel reported.

According to the details, boy was 8 years old while the girl was 11 years old.

The rescue team reached the accident site as soon as the incident was reported and bodies were taken out from the water tank.