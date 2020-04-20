Two minors drowned in Lakki Marwat

Two minor siblings drowned in a rainwater pool in village Jaffar in Adamzai area here on Monday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Two minor siblings drowned in a rainwater pool in village Jaffar in Adamzai area here on Monday.

According to the locals, two-year old Abdullah and three-year old Nimra had gone out of their house suddendly, they fell into the pool of stagnant water accumulated due to the recent rains.

Llocal people rushed to the site and fished out the bodies of the brother and sister.

They were laid to rest in the local graveyard.