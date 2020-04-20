UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Minors Drowned In Lakki Marwat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

Two minors drowned in Lakki Marwat

Two minor siblings drowned in a rainwater pool in village Jaffar in Adamzai area here on Monday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Two minor siblings drowned in a rainwater pool in village Jaffar in Adamzai area here on Monday.

According to the locals, two-year old Abdullah and three-year old Nimra had gone out of their house suddendly, they fell into the pool of stagnant water accumulated due to the recent rains.

Llocal people rushed to the site and fished out the bodies of the brother and sister.

They were laid to rest in the local graveyard.

Related Topics

Water SITE Rains

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

23 seconds ago

Rupee strengthens by 08 paisas against dollar in i ..

5 minutes ago

Australian rugby players' pay slashed 60 percent o ..

5 minutes ago

Ghana lifts virus lockdown on key regions

5 minutes ago

Merkel anxious as Germany begins opening up

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Peak in Russia Yet Ahead - Putin

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.