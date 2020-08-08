Two minors electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Two minors were electrocuted after touching with wires hanging in their home located Basti Molvi Atta of tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala here.

According to rescuers, Saira, 5, and her sister Swaira, 3, were died on the spot. Death of both sisters had left the parents gloomy and they protested against wapda for not setting wires at proper place and location.