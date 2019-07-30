UrduPoint.com
Two Minors Given Poisonous Food By Mother In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two minor girls fell unconscious after their mother allegedly gave them poisonous food after altercation with her husband in Hamidpur Kanora area here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Ejaz, resident of Adda Bairiwala exchanged hot words with his wife over a domestic issue.

In fit of rage, his wife allegedly gave poisonous food to her daughters--Rukhsana and Sadia. Both minors were shifted to Nishtar hospital in critical condition.The doctors were hopeful for recovery of girls.

Muzaffargarh police was investigating.

