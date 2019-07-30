Two minors given poisonous food by mother in Multan

Two minor girls fell unconscious after their mother allegedly gave them poisonous food after altercation with her husband in Hamidpur Kanora area here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two minor girls fell unconscious after their mother allegedly gave them poisonous food after altercation with her husband in Hamidpur Kanora area here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Ejaz, resident of Adda Bairiwala exchanged hot words with his wife over a domestic issue.

In fit of rage, his wife allegedly gave poisonous food to her daughters--Rukhsana and Sadia. Both minors were shifted to Nishtar hospital in critical condition.The doctors were hopeful for recovery of girls.

Muzaffargarh police was investigating.