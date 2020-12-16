UrduPoint.com
Two Minors Handed Over To Mother

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Two minors handed over to mother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar handed over two children to their mother after recovering from the custody of their father.

According to details, Sumera Bibi of Elahi Abad filed a petition contending that her husband, Danish, had kicked her out and snatched two children – Saleem and Irfan - forcibly.

After hearing the petition, the judge directed Sadar police to recover children from custody of their father. The police presented both the children in the court and the learned judge disposed of the petition after handing over the children to their mother.

