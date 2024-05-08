Open Menu

Two Minors Injured In Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Two young children were injured in the firing of unknown suspects involved in a dispute with passers-by for unknown reasons in Ada Mandorin within Khangarh police station.

Police sources said that during the exchange of heated words, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and fired at the passerby.

As a result, the bullets hit the minors standing there, causing them to bleed.

The victims identified as Mohammad Naveed and Mohammed Mujahid were stated to be in their teens, and residents of the same area. They were removed to DHQ hospital by rescuers.

The accused escaped the scene while police constituted teams to arrest the fleeing criminals, it was said.

Police registered the FIR on the report of the victim's father before launching the formal inquiry into the matter.

