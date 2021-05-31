Two minors killed in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Two minors were killed here in and around Kasur.

Police said on Monday that locals spotted a body of 5-year-old unidentified boy near railway bridge,Raja Jung and informed concerned police.

The team reached the spot and took the body into custody,while further investigation was underway.

In another incident,a 5-year-old girl was playing in Humna gali of Basti Wanekan when she accidentally touched the electric water motor.She received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police started investigation.