Two minors killed in roof collapse incident in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Two minors were killed in roof collapse incident in Tarkhewala area of district Bannu, said police on Sunday.

The house collapsed due to rain and the killed minors were stated brothers.

The luggage and other needed items came under the debris. The local people came soon after the incident occurred and retrieved the minors.