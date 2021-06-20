Two minors killed in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Two minor were killed while taking bath in separate incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that 8-year-old Abdullah son of Muhammad Naveed, resident of Lahori Chowk Jhang Road was taking bath in a shallow water of a pool when he slipped and drowned in deep water.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to hospital where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Adnan, resident of Chak No.272-GB was taking bath in a tube-well when hereceived a fatal electric shock after he touched the tube well accidently and died on the spot.

Police have handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.