UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Minors Killed In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Two minors killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Two minor were killed while taking bath in separate incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that 8-year-old Abdullah son of Muhammad Naveed, resident of Lahori Chowk Jhang Road was taking bath in a shallow water of a pool when he slipped and drowned in deep water.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to hospital where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Adnan, resident of Chak No.272-GB was taking bath in a tube-well when hereceived a fatal electric shock after he touched the tube well accidently and died on the spot.

Police have handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Water Road Died Jhang Bath Sunday

Recent Stories

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

19 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

48 minutes ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

1 hour ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

1 hour ago

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for s ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.