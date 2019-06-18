Two minors killed in wall collapse in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) -:Two children were killed while four women of a same family sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed here early Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a wall of a house located near Minar mosque,Chungi No 11 collapsed after recent heavy rain during night time when the family was asleep.

Consequently,two minors Ayyan (2) and Umair (3) died on the spot, while Zaiton Bibi(45), Parveen (40), Shazia (20), and a minor girl Shamim (5) received injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to nearby hospital.