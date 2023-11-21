Two minors killed, six wounded in roof collapse incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) At least two minors were killed while six others sustained injuries when a roof of house situated at Muzaffarabad- Sher Shah road caved on Tuesday.

According to eye witnesses, the roof was perished because of prepared with mud and wood.

It left two children namely Subhan, 12, s/o Kamran Aziz and Sariya, 19, d/o Kamran Aziz as killed under the rubble.

Six others namely Amjad, 14, s/o Aziz, Sara d/o Kamran Aziz, Anbia kamran d/o Kamran Aziz, Kamran aziz, 40, s/o Aziz Ahmed, Noshi, 38, w/o Kamran Aziz, Maryam, 22, d/ o Kamran Aziz received severe injuries.

All of the injured were moved to Nishtar Hospital. District Officer of Rescue, Doctor Kaleemullah said the entire operation was completed.