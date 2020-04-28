Two minors killed,five injured in roof collapse incident

Two minors were killed,while five other family members suffered injuries when roof of a house collapsed here

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Two minors were killed,while five other family members suffered injuries when roof of a house collapsed here.

According to Rescue-1122 on Tuesday, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Laggar village,near Manaawala road.

Two children identified as Tayyab (12) and Arshia Batool (8), children of Tahir,were killed, while five other members received minor injuries. The injured were provided medical aid on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams along with the help of local police retrieved the bodies which were handed over to the bereaved family.