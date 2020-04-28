UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Minors Killed,five Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Two minors killed,five injured in roof collapse incident

Two minors were killed,while five other family members suffered injuries when roof of a house collapsed here

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Two minors were killed,while five other family members suffered injuries when roof of a house collapsed here.

According to Rescue-1122 on Tuesday, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Laggar village,near Manaawala road.

Two children identified as Tayyab (12) and Arshia Batool (8), children of Tahir,were killed, while five other members received minor injuries. The injured were provided medical aid on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams along with the help of local police retrieved the bodies which were handed over to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

US politicians 'telling barefaced lies' over coron ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Spain's jobless rate jumps to 14.4 perce ..

4 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as lockdowns eased but oil ..

4 minutes ago

Virus gives South Korea's US baseball exiles a cha ..

1 minute ago

11,529 Pakistanis brought back: Foreign Minister M ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking every possible step to save people fro ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.