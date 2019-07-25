UrduPoint.com
Two Minors Recovered After 18 Months In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Police here on Thursday recovered two minor sisters safely, who were abducted last year, from Rajana area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) -: Police here on Thursday recovered two minor sisters safely, who were abducted last year, from Rajana area.

According to Ghulam Muhammadabad police, accused Fazal Hussain of same locality acquainted to the victims' family allegedly abducted the girls 1.5 years ago when they were going to a local seminary.

Police informed that Saima Bibi mother of Eman Fatima (10) and Noor Fatima (7), resident of Siddhupura, contracted second marriage after the death of her husband.The accused was not happy over her act and kidnapped her daughters.

The police team got clue and raided a house in Rajana and recovered both the girls safely and arrested the accused Fazal Hussain.

Further investigation was underway.

