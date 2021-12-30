UrduPoint.com

Two Minors Suffocated To Death

At least two minors died and 5 other people fainted on Thursday in two different incidents of gas leakage in the Hazara division.

In Abbottabad and Oghi two minor boys lost their lives due to suffocation caused by the gas leakage and five people were fainted those were shifted to hospitals.

The first incident took place in Mohallah Maira Mandroch an area of Nawan Shahr police station Abbottabad where the family while sleeping in the night left the gas heater on, unfortunately, after some time owing to low gas pressure gas heater went off and resulting in the room was filled with gas and the minor boy Qaisar suffocated to death and four other people fainted.

Locals have recovered the fainted from the room and shifted them to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) where the doctors declared the minor boy dead and admitted the other three those were identified as Raja Qaisa son of Iqbal Umer, Fouzia wife of Qaisar Iqbal, 11 years old boy Raja Shahryar son of Qaisar Iqbal.

In a second similar incident, a three years old boy Abubakar has lost his life while his father Dr. Qasim and his mother fainted. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body of the minor boy and his fainted parents to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

During two weeks this is the fourth incident of gas leakage in the Hazara division where seven people have lost lives.

