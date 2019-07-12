UrduPoint.com
Two Miscreant Killed, Two Police Men Martyred In Nowshera Operation

Muhammad Irfan Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Two miscreant killed, two police men martyred in Nowshera operation

Two terrorist were killed and two police officials were martyred in exchange of fire during operation

Nowshehra (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Two terrorist were killed and two police officials were martyred in exchange of fire during operation .The District Police Officer (DPO) Mansor Aman said that on the tip off police conducted operation against terrorists in suburbs of Mroba, Gaaru Qamar Maila.

Miscreants holed up therein also opened firing on police."In exchange of firing two miscreants were killed while two police personnel were martyred and four others including SHO were injured. The injured were shifted to District Hospital for treatment" he added.According to District Police Officer (DPO) killed miscreants were identified as Matthar Shah and Amjad, both terrorist were involved in attack on DSP and police mobile on 25th june.

