Two Missing Boys Reunited With Their Families

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two missing boys reunited with their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Shahzad Town and Aabpara police stations Islamabad have reunited two missing boys with their families, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Muhammad Younas informed Shehzad town police that his four-year old son Muhammad Fahad had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Following this information, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted special team under supervision of DSP Mubarik Ali to trace the missing boy. This team including SHO Shahzad Town police station Sub- Inspector Tipu Sultan searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy Muhammad Fahad and finally police team succeeded to recover him safely following which he was reunited with his parents.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Qasim lodged report with Aabpara police station that his four years old nephew Rehan had been missing. He stated that he along with family members tried to trace him but no clue was found.

Following this complaint, Aabpara police registered First Information Report (case no. 03) on January 3, 2021 under section 364-A/34 PPC.

Following this compliant SP (City) Umer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Sectt Iqbal Khan headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza, ASI Muhammad Nusrullah along with others. This police team started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing boy Rehan and arrested three kidnappers including a lady identified as Allah Rakhai, Hassan and Faisal Mir.

The kidnappers were trying to shift the abducted boy at their hideout through rickshaw when police team intercepted him and recovered the boy. Later, police reunited him with his family after completing the legal proceedings.

Both families thanked police teams over safe recovery of the boys. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police teams.

