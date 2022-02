(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Khadian police recovered two missing minors and reunited them to their parents here on Thursday.

Police said that Asif r/o Kacha Pakka reported that two children --Usman (6) and Hamid (5) of his house were missing.They did not return from school.

The team started search and safely recovered the children.