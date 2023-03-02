UrduPoint.com

Two Missing Children Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KASUR, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Kasur police recovered two missing children and handed over to their family here on Thursday.

B-division police said that Abdul Qadir r/o Barat Shah informed police about his 12-year-old missing boy.The team conducted search operations and recovered Hamza safely.

Similarly, Raja Jung police recovered 2-year-old Hadia and handed over to the heirs.

Meanwhile,Phool Nagar police arrested six members of two dacoit gangs and recovered cash,mobile phones,and weapons from their possession.

Police said the accused confessed to have committed dozen of robberies in and around Phool Nagar area.

Further investigation was underway.

